In Adams County, two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide poisoning kills two people in Adams County.

According to state police, two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Abbottstown, Adams County, over the weekend.

According to police, the deaths were accidental.

The victim’s identity has remained unknown.

A man and a woman, according to state police, were killed.

Hazardous material crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Woods Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to WGAL.

It’s Sunday.

Four people were found unconscious, according to the news station.

The coroner for Adams County was summoned to the scene.

On Monday morning, an attempt to reach the coroner was unsuccessful.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless deadly gas that can be fatal at high concentrations, according to the Pennsylvania fire commissioner’s office.

Carbon monoxide is a byproduct of fossil fuel combustion that can be produced by a variety of appliances, including gas and oil furnaces, clothes dryers, ovens, and water heaters.

Carbon monoxide poisoning has symptoms that are similar to the flu, such as headache, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, and irritability.

CO poisoning can progress to vomiting, loss of consciousness, brain damage, and death in the later stages.

CO poisoning has long-term consequences.

Visit www.osfc.pa to learn more about carbon monoxide.