In Afghanistan, the economic crisis has forced the closure of 50% of industrial units.

According to an official from the Afghan Chamber of Industries, this is primarily due to a lack of raw materials, an insufficient banking system, and a lack of market.

Due to a lack of raw materials, an insufficient banking system, and a lack of a market for their products in Afghanistan, nearly half of the country’s factories have shut down.

The Afghan Chamber of Industries and Mines’ executive director, Mohammad Karim Azimi, told reporters on Thursday that the country’s economic crisis has had a severe impact on the production sector.

Due to a lack of market for their products, restrictions on banking transactions, and frequent power outages, Azimi stated that the suspension of manufacturing activities resulted in the layoff of hundreds of workers.

The chamber’s chairman, Shirbaz Keminzade, stated that half of the chamber’s manufacturing units have shut down due to a lack of raw materials in the country and a dysfunctional banking system.

Due to a severe shortage of raw materials, 5,000 Afghan industries were forced to close last December.

Since the Taliban took power in August, many donors and organizations, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have withheld payments.

Soon after withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan in August, the US government blocked (dollar)9.4 billion of the central bank’s reserves.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, according to UNICEF, has worsened since December.

Unemployment, poverty, and hunger have all reached dangerously high levels in the country.

According to UN estimates, 22.8 million people in Afghanistan, or more than half of the population, will face severe food shortages this winter.

Jeyhun Aliyev contributed to this article.