Terrorism in Africa’s Sahel region is fueled by war economy, political incapacity, and territorial conquest.

Terrorist groups want to expand their territory; experts say that policies that allow them to do so are required.

DOUALA, Cameroon is a city in the African country of Cameroon.

The fight against terrorism in the Sahel is slowing, and it is now affecting countries that had previously been spared, despite renewed national and international operational strategies.

In his year-end speech in December, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe warned that “armed terrorist groups will continue to try various approaches to carry out deadly incursions into neighboring countries.”

Several dozen deaths are regularly recorded in Burkina Faso, Togo’s West African neighbor, to the point where populations have expressed their dissatisfaction.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was forced to dismiss his government on December due to pressure.

Before appointing a new one, count to eight.

This came after a terrorist attack in the northern town of Inata on Nov.

At least 53 soldiers were killed in the attack, which left 57 people dead.

According to an April 2021 report by the Citizen Coalition for the Sahel, an informal alliance of 48 Sahelian and West African civil society organizations supported by international NGOs, the number of civilians killed in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger increased sevenfold in three years to 2,440 in 2020.

According to the group, terrorism-related deaths increased 56 percent in Niger, one of the world’s poorest countries that is also afflicted by the disease.

A military vehicle was blown up in January.

6 on an improvised landmine in Tanguieta, Atacora Department, Benin, a West African country that has been relatively free of terrorism for a long time.

A similar situation occurred in Togo in November, when security forces reported a terror attack.

9 in the north, near the border with Burkina Faso.

“The Islamist hydra is growing, and no country can feel secure.”

Armed terrorist groups strewn across the Sahel have made it clear that they want to expand their territories.

Countries like Benin and Togo are now affected by this territorial conquest.

The goal is to establish a tropical terrorist state that stretches from the Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea, according to Regis Hounkpe, executive director of InterGlobe Conseils, a consulting firm specializing in strategic communication and geopolitical expertise.

During a meeting in August, the G5 Sahel member countries decided to launch and define a new approach to combating the scourge in their geographical space.

Meeting on the 31st.

