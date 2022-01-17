In Albania, the Turkish president hands over housing to earthquake victims.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also awarded honorary citizenship in the municipality during the handover.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Monday, Turkey’s president attended a handover ceremony for more than 500 housing units built by a Turkish agency for earthquake victims in Albania.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the ceremony, stated that Turkiye will stand with Albania out of fellowship, which means that they will be there when needed without waiting for a call.

“With the handover of these houses, we are crowning our friendship with Turkiye and Albania,” he said.

The northwestern town of Lac, which was hit by a quake in November 2019, received 522 housing units worth €42 million ((dollar)48 million, according to Erdogan.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed more than 50 people, including seven children, and injured 900 others.

A total of 1,200 structures were destroyed.

Turkiye dispatched Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and Health Ministry teams to the region after the earthquake to assist with search, recovery, and relief efforts.

Erdogan was also granted honorary citizenship in the Kurbin municipality during the ceremony.

‘It gives me great pleasure to be a friend of the Turkish president.’

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was also present at the ceremony, described the day as “extraordinary.”

“[Erdogan] told me that ‘Albania and Kosovo are in my heart,” Rama said, referring to a conversation he had with Erdogan before he became Prime Minister in 2013.

The Turkish people have an affinity for Albanians.

‘I want you to be my brother.’… It is an honor to be Erdogan’s friend.”

Rama emphasized that Erdogan is a person who does what he says and says what he says, citing how he is frequently asked about his close friendship with the Turkish president.

Erdogan arrived in Tirana, Albania’s capital, early Monday and was greeted by Rama with a formal ceremony.

The national anthems of both countries were played before the dignitaries began their discussions.

An honor guard was also presented to the Turkish president.

Erdogan is in Albania at the invitation of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and he is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

All aspects of the strategic partnership will be discussed during his visit.

