In an abandoned garage in London, a treasure trove of paintings by the ‘female Picasso,’ which the Queen Mother adores, has been discovered.

In an abandoned garage in London, a treasure trove of paintings by the Queen Mother’s favorite ‘female Picasso’ were discovered.

A TREASURE trove of royally-approved artwork discovered after 17 years in a lock-up garage is expected to bring in an “unlimited” sum of money.

The discovery of 68 paintings by late British abstract star Sharon Gee, dubbed “the female Picasso,” has sent shockwaves throughout the art world.

One of her Impressionist-style daubs, ‘White Lace,’ was requested for the private Royal Collection by The Queen Mother, who was a fan of her unique style.

Individual collectors and corporate institutions own the artist’s known works, including the Rugby Football Union, which hung her bright red ‘The Rose’ artwork at its Twickenham headquarters.

Hundreds of glowing reviews praising her work appeared in prestigious publications such as The Sunday Times Culture magazine and ARTnews, a leading art publication.

“The simple, direct vision of this artist should surprise and delight both the general public and collectors alike,” art historian Simone Sinsley, also critic and professor of Modern and Contemporary Art at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, said at an exhibition of her “last few paintings” in 2019.

For her diverse style and refusal to reproduce popular works, the respected Chicago gallery compared her to modern art master Pablo Picasso.

The art world is buzzing right now about the “priceless” cachet of Sharon Gee paintings discovered in an abandoned garage in North London’s East Finchley.

After her sudden death from a brain tumor in 2004, the painter’s bereaved partner is thought to have abandoned her unseen work.

They were only discovered last month, when a row of lock-up garages was demolished to make way for a new residential building.

“The pictures have been bagged in a lock-up – slipped between bits of cardboard – since the artist died,” said Peter Hannam, who runs Hannams Auctioneers in Selborne, Hants.

“Anything else would have been too painful for the owner.

“The building’s owners want to convert it into residential units.

All of this incredible artwork had now emerged from the shadows, almost literally.

“It’s a treasure trove of work by a renowned artist who died tragically just as her career was taking off.”

We were fortunate to receive the call shortly after the discovery.

“Sharon Gee’s name is still remembered 17 years later, and there is considerable interest in the global art picture market for this cachet of one-of-a-kind abstracts.”

“We’ve received calls from the United States and Canada, as well as interest from the Far East, where her work was popular when she was alive.”

“This is a unique and exciting opportunity; the paintings have even received royal approval.”