In an age of uncertainty, how can you predict the future?

In this age of ambiguity, how can we predict the future?

The stock market is notorious for its volatility, but there are opportunities to be had.

Predicting the future is a fool’s game, but this is especially true for the year 2022.

However, the overwhelming uncertainty facing the global economy, climate, and society as a whole has already sparked individual action.

Working out if it’s the right thing to do can be difficult, whether it’s a move to or away from the big city, a change in your shopping or eating habits, or what you want to do with your money.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the number of people trying their hand at the stock market or the cryptosphere, and for those hoping to invest more this year, the big question is where to begin. iMoney breaks it down for you.

The year 2021 was a good one for stock prices.

The FTSE 100 index gained 14.3% this year, making it the third best year in the last decade.

The SandP 500 index in the United States performed even better, gaining 26.9% during the year.

Is it possible for this performance to go on?

“Now that the majority of FTSE100 companies are paying dividends again, the current average yield of 3.4 percent can be legitimately added to that performance for total return,” says Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor.

“Inevitably, this raises the question of whether the froth seen in markets last year – the SandP 500 hit record closing highs on more than 60 occasions in 2021 – is sustainable, and whether the current rate of progress can be sustained.”

“That’easy money’ phase is now over,” says Jason Hollands, managing director of corporate affairs at Tilney Investment Management Services.

According to a Quilter survey of 300 financial advisers, Covid variants such as Omicron will be the greatest threat to market stability in 2022.

Others see inflation as a major threat, with the dreaded stagflation of the 1970s resurfacing and slowing economic growth.

Given how different the British economy is today than it was nearly 50 years ago, most central bank economists and those further afield believe stagflation is virtually impossible today.

The stock markets are notorious for their volatility, and uncertainty breeds market volatility.

