In an Alabama warehouse, a 5-year-old was crushed to death while playing with a forklift.

In an Alabama warehouse, a 5-year-old was crushed to death while children played with a forklift.

A forklift accident in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, claimed the life of a child on Saturday.

The accident was confirmed by Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque, who directed all questions to Muscle Shoals police.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. on Boone Road at a TVA Reservation property, according to police.

Two children played unsupervised inside a warehouse, one of whom was operating a forklift.

The younger child was thrown to the ground.

Due to the child’s age, the body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Because of the nature of the accident, the Department of Human Resources was contacted.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our hearts go out to the entire family of this child,” police said in a statement.

