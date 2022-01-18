In an apparent drone attack in Abu Dhabi, three people were killed and six more were injured.

In an alleged drone attack in Abu Dhabi, three people were killed and six others were injured.

Drones were ‘possibly’ to blame for fires in Abu Dhabi, the UAE says.

DUBAI (UAE)

According to police, at least three people were killed and six others were injured in blazes in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Two Indians and one Pakistani national were among the dead, according to a police statement.

Three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the Musaffah area near ADNOC oil storage facilities, causing a fire, according to police.

Another fire broke out at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s construction site.

“Initial investigations indicate the detection of small flying objects, possibly drones, that fell in the two areas,” police said in a statement cited by the state news agency WAM.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on the United Arab Emirates.

Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the rebels, told the pro-Houthi Al-Masirah channel that an “important statement” will be released soon “about a unique military operation it carried out in the UAE,” but did not elaborate.

For its part, the Saudi-led Arab coalition said it saw “a hostile escalation by the Houthi group using booby-trapped drones that took off from Sanaa Airport.”