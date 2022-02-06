In an effort to level the playing field, Tory mayor Andy Street joins a protest against bus funding cuts.

In an attempt to level the playing field, Tory mayor Andy Street joins a protest against bus funding cuts.

Andy Street, the mayor of the West Midlands, has joined a group of Labour regional leaders in writing to ministers to express their displeasure with the funding shortfall.

A coalition of Conservative mayors has signed a letter accusing the government of failing to deliver on its promise to fund bus travel.

Andy Street, the West Midlands’ Tory mayor, joined a number of Labour regional chiefs in writing to ministers, expressing disappointment over the lack of funding for bus services.

Mr Street and Labour metro mayors Andy Burnham, Tracy Brabin, and Steve Rotherham, in a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, point out that a promised £3 billion for bus travel has been double counted, including £1.5 billion for pandemic emergency funds.

Without government intervention, the West Midlands is expected to face a £50 million funding shortfall after March, with fears that some routes will be cut.

“We welcomed the Government’s March 2021 national bus strategy, ‘Bus Back Better,’ and continue to share its aspirations to reverse the decline of the bus through the provision of greener, better, more extensive, and more affordable bus services,” the mayors write in a letter dated February 2, the day the levelling up white paper was published.

“Today, we write to express our concern that the committed funding levels are insufficient to ensure the future provision of bus services in our cities and regions.”

Buses are used by those who have the least and require better bus services to access opportunities for employment, education, healthcare, and other services.”

“We now understand that given the extent of the funding reduction, some areas can expect to see no transformational funding at all or a fraction of what is needed,” the mayors say, expressing disappointment that the original £3 billion package was double counted.

“At the same time, we are facing an impending crisis for current bus services, with COVID’s’recovery funding’ for bus and light rail systems in England outside of London set to expire on March 31st.”

“The Tories promised ‘transformational’ bus investment, but instead passengers are seeing managed decline,” said shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh.

This is a betrayal of community promises that will have a significant impact on passengers.”

Tory mayor Andy Street joins protest against cuts to bus funding in levelling up row