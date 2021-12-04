In an emotional interview, Alec Baldwin says, “On the set of Rust, he didn’t pull the trigger of a gun.”

In an emotional interview, Alec Baldwin says, “On the Rust film set, he didn’t pull the trigger of a gun.”

While speaking with George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America, Baldwin broke down in tears.

In his first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin sobbed.

During filming for the Western in New Mexico, the actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went off.

Baldwin discussed the incident with Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos in his first interview since her death in October.

“She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her, liked by everyone she worked with, and admired,” Baldwin said of Hutchins in a promotional clip shared on Twitter.

“It’s hard for me to believe it even now; it doesn’t seem real.”

“It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled?” Stephanopoulos asked in an exclusive interview.

“I have no idea,” the actor said when asked how a real bullet ended up on the set. “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

“I think the big question, and the one you must have asked yourself a thousand times, how could this have happened?” Stephanopoulos continued.

“How do you come to terms with the fact that it was a one-in-a-trillion shot and the gun was in your hand?”

The full interview will air on ABC in the United States on Friday at 1 a.m. GMT.

Press Association contributed additional reporting.

