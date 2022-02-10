In an ‘escalation’ of tensions with Ukraine, Russia and Belarus will begin a 10-day military drill.

The joint drills are expected to draw 30,000 troops, according to Nato, making it Russia’s largest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War.

Russia will begin ten days of joint military drills with Belarus as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grow.

With around 30,000 troops expected to participate, Nato said the drills would be the country’s largest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War.

The move, according to the White House, was an “escalation” in tensions over Ukraine.

Despite a build-up of more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s eastern border, President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied plans to invade the country.

However, Nato members such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany are growing concerned about the threat and have threatened tough sanctions if Russia moves into Ukraine.

Liz Truss, the British Foreign Secretary, will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow today for talks in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Boris Johnson is also in Poland today, demonstrating his continued support for a key Nato ally.

Before arriving in Warsaw, Prime Minister Szydlo insisted that the West must resist Mr Putin’s “coercive diplomacy.”

Russian troops and military equipment have been arriving in Belarus since mid-January.

The drills, dubbed ‘Allied Resolve 2022,’ are set to begin on Thursday and last until the following Sunday.

Troops from Russia’s Eastern Military District and Belarus’ Armed Forces have been deployed.

Two battalions of S-400 missile systems and 12 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets have also been deployed, with the military exercise expected to include both air and ground forces in order to simulate an attack from a nearby Nato country.

Thousands of British troops have been deployed to eastern Europe in case a humanitarian crisis arises as a result of Russia’s current military build-up.

It comes as UK officials have warned that an invasion could result in mass migration, affecting countries such as Poland and Lithuania in particular.

Since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and transitioned to a market economy, tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been high.

After the country’s Moscow-friendly president was driven from power by mass protests in 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Since that time has passed,

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Russia and Belarus to begin 10 days of military drills in ‘escalation’ of tensions with Ukraine