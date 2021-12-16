In an explosion in Afghanistan, one person was killed and two others were injured.

In an Afghanistan explosion, one person was killed and two others were injured.

According to the Interior Ministry, a roadside mine detonates in Kabul’s Tank Til Logar district.

Afghan capital KABUL

According to officials, an explosion in Kabul’s Tank Til Logar region killed one person and injured two others on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Taliban administration’s Interior Ministry, a roadside mine exploded in the region early this morning.

The perpetrators have yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in mid-August, DaeshISIS launched a series of attacks, including two deadly bombings in Shia mosques in northern Kunduz and southern Kandahar provinces in October, killing nearly 100 people and injuring dozens more.

*Jeyhun Aliyev of Ankara contributed to this article.