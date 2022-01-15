In an explosive 2020 documentary, the chilling link between the Murdaugh family murders and Stephen Smith’s death is revealed, and the teen’s twin speaks out.

In an explosive 2020 documentary, the chilling connection between the Murdaugh family murders and Stephen Smith’s death is revealed, and the teen’s twin speaks out.

A NEW documentary set to be released in 2020 about the mysterious Murdaugh family includes revelations from the twin sister of a teen who died in mysterious circumstances in rural South Carolina.

Stephen Smith, 19, was discovered with a gaping head wound, his skull partially crushed, and his shoulder dislocated in the middle of the road outside of Hampton.

One theory claims Stephen ran out of gas and decided to walk home when he was hit by a semi truck, but Stephen’s mother Sandy Smith dismissed this theory in the 2020 documentary.

“A mother knows her child, and my son would never do anything like that,” Sandy explained.

She insisted, “He had his phone, he was six miles from the house.”

“I’m sure he’d have dialed a number.”

Stephanie Smith, Stephen’s twin sister, recalled the moment the coroner called her home to inform her of Stephen’s death.

Stephanie claimed in the 2020 documentary that her father received a call shortly after the coroner called about her brother’s death.

“After the coroner, Randy Murdaugh was the second person to call my father,” Stephanie told ABC.

Alex Murdaugh, a member of the influential Hampton family, is Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh’s older brother.

Stephanie said Randy “said he wanted to take the case for free.”

Her father, on the other hand, was “a little hesitant” about accepting the offer.

Randy would not comment on Stephanie’s statement to investigators about his alleged phone call.

Randy stated in the documentary, “I knew who Stephen Smith was and I knew his family.”

In the 2020 documentary, Randy stated that he was aware of “no connection whatsoever” between the Murdaugh family and Stephen Smith’s death.

Others in the community approached Sandy with rumors that her son’s death was connected to a “Murdaugh boy.”

A South Carolina State Trooper tells an unidentified phone tipster in a recording that appears in the documentary that he received at least “nine phone calls” about a rumor linking the Murdaugh family to Stephen’s mysterious roadside death.

Sandy and Todd Proctor, two former South Carolina Highway Patrol detectives who investigated Stephen’s death, were unable to locate any evidence to support the Murdaughs’ involvement in the case.

Mallory Beach’s parents also spoke out in the documentary in 2020, remembering their daughter who died in a boat accident involving the Murdaugh family.

Alex Murdaugh’s son and Randy’s nephew, Paul Murdaugh, pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges in connection with Mallory Beach’s death.

Mallory and Paul were among a group of six teenagers who took a boat trip in 2019.

Despite the fact that the teens were all under the age of 21, police said they were “grossly intoxicated.”

