Two Israeli officers were killed in an incident caused by friendly fire.

Two Israeli army officers were killed early Thursday near the Jordan Valley by friendly fire, according to the Israeli army.

The army said in a statement that “two Israeli officers were killed tonight as a result of friendly fire while guarding near a camp in the Jordan Valley.”

“The families of the two officers have been notified,” the statement continued, “and the circumstances of the accident are being investigated.”

According to a senior officer who did not reveal his identity to the Israeli Walla website, the two dead officers were from a commando unit.

According to the officer, the incident occurred following a training session at a camp in the Nabi Musa area.

According to him, the two officers were on patrol around the military base when they spotted someone and arrested him.

“It ended with shooting in the air,” he continued, “but it turned out that that person was another fighter in the same unit who mistook them for shooting at him and fired back, killing them.”