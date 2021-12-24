In an incredible story that echoes It’s A Wonderful Life, a suicidal 911 cop was saved by an ‘angel’ on Christmas Eve.

In a heartwarming story reminiscent of the classic film It’s A Wonderful Life, an NYPD cop struggling with suicidal thoughts in the aftermath of 911 said his life was saved by an “angel” on Christmas Eve.

Dean Simpson, then 35 years old, boarded a train to upstate New York on December 24, 2001, carrying his late father’s bible in one pocket and his old revolver in the other.

After losing his father to cancer in June and dozens of his colleagues in the World Trade Center attacks in September, the police officer, who had been left partially disabled after a shooting in 1993, had fallen into an unrelenting state of depression and alcoholism.

Simpson was determined to end his life before midnight, unable to bear the thought of spending Christmas alone.

At Penn Station, he boarded the train to Albany.

Simpson intended to take a taxi up to Black Mountain and commit suicide in a remote location overlooking Lake George from there.

Simpson’s plan, however, would be unwittingly thwarted by a pleasant stranger in her sixties who struck up a pleasant conversation with him shortly after the train had left the station.

The woman sat down beside Simpson, clutching a Gucci bag and wearing a red scarf, and gave him a smile when the missing cop didn’t return.

As he recalls in his book The Blue Pawn: A Memoir of an NYPD Foot Soldier, the last thing Simpson wanted to do was talk to the woman.

Despite Simpson’s attempts to dismiss her, the woman turned to him and asked, “Isn’t it pretty?” as she gestured to the snow-covered trees flashing past their window.

Simpson was deafeningly silent throughout the conversation.

But the woman continued to ponder, telling him how much she enjoyed the holidays and how lovely New York City looked at this time of year.

Simpson said he considered throwing himself out the train window rather than put up with the woman’s jovial ramblings for the entire two-and-a-half-hour journey ahead.

The woman would try yet again to break Simpson’s silence by asking him what he liked best about the city.

Even Simpson was taken aback by his rudeness.

He snapped back at the woman, “I love anonymity.”

“I love that, in a city of over 8 million people, I can go days without speaking to a single person and not feel like I’ve missed out on anything.”

The thing I like best about New York City, however, is being alone.”

The woman was startled and visibly upset when she returned Simpson’s stare.

Simpson declared that he was “immediately”…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.