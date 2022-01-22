In an incredible winning streak, a lottery winner deposits (dollar)100, (dollar)200, and (dollar)400 before depositing (dollar)100,000 on the same day.

In an incredible winning streak, a lottery winner deposits (dollar)100, then (dollar)200, and (dollar)400 before depositing (dollar)100,000 on the same day.

A LUCKY lottery player won hundreds of dollars on three tickets before bankrolling (dollar)100,000 in a phenomenal winning streak.

The man told lottery officials that his initial (dollar)5 investment in a scratch-off ticket had paid off handsomely.

It all started with a (dollar)100 prize on a ticket Jose Vasquez purchased at a convenience store in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He decided to play again after his first winning Money Maker Crossword 5X ticket and won (dollar)200.

A third ticket, much to his surprise, netted him (dollar)400.

He did not, however, end there.

Just days after Christmas, Vasquez purchased another scratch-off ticket, this time winning a whopping (dollar)100,000.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the top prize in the game are one in 1,224,000.

The lucky winner told lottery officials that the unexpected prize money would be put to good use.

“I am overjoyed because I have always wanted to start my own business but lacked the financial resources to do so,” Vasquez said.

The Virginia Lottery offers Money Maker Crossword 5X as a game.

According to The Charlotte Observer, it involves a crossword puzzle in which players are given 18 letters and are challenged to complete three words.

Vasquez won the third of the series’ six (dollar)100,000 top prizes, leaving three top prizes unclaimed.

While Vasquez’s scratch-off win of (dollar)100,700 is impressive, lottery players have a chance to win a multi-million dollar prize in a drawing on Friday night.

Prior to the draw, the Mega Millions jackpot stood at (dollar)376 million, with a cash option of (dollar)256.4 million.

Since it was last won in Arizona on October 22, the jackpot has been steadily increasing.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Saturday night draw, the Powerball jackpot stands at (dollar)76 million, with a cash value of (dollar)53 million.

