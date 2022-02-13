In an initial funding round, the developers of the UK’s first female urinal raise £250,000.

In a first round of funding, the creators of the UK’s first female urinal raise £250,000.

Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane’s product, which aims to change the way women pee, has received support from Tom Blomfield, co-founder of Monzo.

The female duo behind the UK’s first female urinal has raised £250,000 in their first funding round, just in time for their innovative product to make a splash at summer festivals.

Amber Probyn, 23, and Hazel McShane, 25, both graduates of the University of Bristol, impressed investors with their pitch for flatpack portable urinals made from recycled sea plastics.

Ms Probyn’s and Ms McShane’s business received funding from the British Design Fund, Monzo co-founder Tom Blomfield, former Gü chief operating officer Sarah Jones, and angel investors Chris Stamp and Elaine Groenestein.

When the couple found out the news, they said there was “dancing and singing.”

“This funding is not only a huge vote of confidence in Peequal, but also a major milestone for pee equality around the world,” Ms McShane said.

Peequal’s goal is to empower women to reclaim their time and end the taboo surrounding female urination.”

“It was a mix of extreme excitement and relief,” Ms. Probyn continued.

“It shows me that things like this can happen, and that things like this can happen to women in particular.”

According to the Alison Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship, less than 1% of venture capital funding in the UK goes to all-female teams.

“I feel humbled and passionate about helping other female founders do the same,” Ms Probyn said.

“I’m proud to be a Peequal investor – it’s critical that women have access to quick, safe, and sustainable toilets,” Mr Blomfield said.

“Hazel and Amber’s drive and determination impressed me, and the progress they’ve made with the business is fantastic.”

This summer in the UK, I’m sure you’ll see more of their urinals.”

Peequal claims that their product is six times faster to use than traditional portable toilets and emits 98% less carbon.

They’re also collaborating with Peepower, a social enterprise, to convert the urine they collect into electricity, with plans to convert the urine into fertilizer in the future.

“We’re really proud to be changing the way,” Ms McShane said.

