In an off-air viral video, Australian news anchors can be seen calling Novak Djokovic a “lying, sneaky a***hole.”

In an off-air viral video, Australian news anchors are seen calling Novak Djokovic a “lying, sneaky a***hole.”

Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor of 7News Melbourne were overheard on ‘hot mic’ giving their expletive-laden take.

The country’s most popular television network said it is looking into a leaked video in which one of its news reporters referred to tennis player Novak Djokovic as a “lying, sneaky a***hole” while off-camera.

According to footage circulated on social media that has gone viral, 7News Melbourne newsreader Rebecca Maddern could be heard discussing the issues surrounding the tennis champion’s Australian visa debacle with co-anchor Mike Amor.

Maddern can be heard delivering a scathing critique of the profanity-laced video, which was apparently recorded without their knowledge – a practice known as “hot mic.”

Warning: The video below contains graphic language.

“Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky a***hole no matter how you look at it,” she said.

“But I think he is going to get away with it,” Mr Amor added, accusing Djokovic of making excuses and lying.

Djokovic admitted to violating the Covid-19 isolation rules and claimed that his team made a mistake on his travel declaration form.

He claimed he did not travel in the 14 days leading up to his departure from Spain, but social media posts show he was in Serbia during that time.

It comes amid a debate over whether he qualifies for a medical exemption from the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

Because he had recently recovered from Covid-19, the positive test is crucial to his medical exemption from vaccination requirements for entry into Australia.

After testing positive for Covid-19 on December 16, he said he had an interview with French publication L’Equipe, and on December 17, he was seen attending the launch of a Serbian stamp bearing his image, as well as appearing without a mask alongside young tennis players in Belgrade.

“To go out when you know you’re Covid positive – well, I don’t even think he was Covid positive…” Maddern said in the viral video.

“Bullshit f***ing excuse and then fell over his own f***ing lies,” Amor continued.

Seven West Media, which owns the TV station that broadcasts 7News Melbourne, defended the presenters, claiming that the conversation was private and that the video violated state laws prohibiting recording someone without their consent.

It stated that it was looking into who was to blame.

