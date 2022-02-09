In an unearthed TV interview, Prince Andrew admits to being dubbed Randy Andy after being caught in a girls’ dorm at school.

PRINCE Andrew once claimed that he was given the moniker “Randy Andy” after being caught entering the girl’s dorm at his private school.

After an apparently innocuous incident on his second day at Scotland’s posh Gordonstoun school, the Duke of York claimed that the nickname “stuck.”

He claimed that boys were not permitted to enter the girl’s dorm at the £30,000-per-year school, which his father, Prince Philip, and brother, Prince Charles, also attended.

The young Duke, on the other hand, claimed that he was caught going to “say hello” to someone and was dubbed “Randy Andy” as a result.

During an unearthed TV interview with Selina Scott in the 1980s, Andrew revealed the origins of his nickname.

Scott inquired about the origins of his moniker, to which he replied sheepishly, “which nickname?”

She responds, “Randy Andy,” after much laughter.

“I’ll tell you exactly where it came from,” says the narrator.

He explained, “It was my second day at public school.”

“During my early days at Gordonstoun, I was unfortunate enough not to realize the house rules, which stated that you were not permitted to enter the girls’ house.”

“Unfortunately, I was caught going through the door to the girls’ house, saying hello to someone, and it got stuck.”

“It’s not something that many people use nowadays, and I don’t think it fits in today’s world anyway.”

The Duke of York was one of the world’s most eligible bachelors as a young man, and he was linked to a number of women.

As the papers feasted on the Royal Navy helicopter pilot’s relationships, he was dubbed the Playboy Prince and, of course, Randy Andy.

Actress Koo Stark was one of them, as it was revealed that she had acted topless in a late-1970s arthouse film.

Following his divorce from Sarah Ferguson, the Prince was often photographed at parties, clearly enjoying the company of young women.

He frequented nightclubs such as Tramp, where rape accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she danced with him.

Despite this, Andrew claimed in an infamous 2019 interview on BBC’s Newsnight that he rarely “partied” and disliked public displays of affection.

He also stated that he has never met Ms.

Despite the fact that there is a photo of him with his arm around her, Giuffre ignores her.

Prince Andrew has responded defiantly to his sex abuse allegations, denying that he was close friends with Ghislaine Maxwell and claiming that he was not a frequent visitor of Jeffrey Epstein.

Pictures of the prince, who is known for being a teetotaler, out partying with women have resurfaced, as he faces a jury trial in…

