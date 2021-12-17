In an unprovoked drunken pub attack, an event manager BIT OFF a student’s finger tip.

In an unprovoked drunken pub attack, an events manager BIT OFF a student’s finger tip.

After brutally assaulting Michael Connell, 19, at a boozer in Sissinghurst, Kent, Steve Hubbard, 60, was given a suspended prison sentence.

At the Milk House pub in November 2018, Hubbard drank six pints of Guinness and a vodka coke before attacking the teenager.

Hubbard approached the student in the pub while drinking a pint and leaning over him before unleashing the brutal attack, according to surveillance footage.

Hubbard accused his victim of being “rude” to his daughter before launching himself at Mr Connell, resulting in a fight.

He then sunk his teeth into Mr Connell’s right middle finger, before being separated by two other pub patrons.

Hubbard initially claimed Mr Connell cut himself on glass, but a court heard he went through the bone, causing an “intense burning sensation” to his victim.

Mr Connell, a Canterbury student, later discovered the tip of his finger on a bench, but it could not be surgically reattached.

He’s had three operations since then as a result of the attack, with more surgery on the horizon.

Mr. Connell, who is right-handed, had to abandon his ambitions of becoming an electrician and lost his job as a laborer due to severe depression.

“It’s ruined his career, it was a disgusting attack, and I don’t have the slightest idea why someone would ever do something like this,” his father, Neil Connell, 57, a taxi driver, said after the attack.

“It’s heinous, and he deserves to be imprisoned for it.”

“I will remember this day forever because I will never forget the fear and pain I felt that night and the weeks and months that followed,” Mr Connell, who is now in his second year of engineering, told the court.

“The brutality of this attack will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

I didn’t deserve it, I don’t know why, and I refuse to accept it.”

His remorse, ill health, and work commitments were enough for a judge to impose the suspended sentence today.

Hubbard, the owner of Bigfish SRL, a luxury exhibition and events company, has built structures for Airbus, a multibillion-pound gaming company, all over Europe.

His firm, which has at least 20 employees and freelancers, has previously organized luxury events at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity.

The top businessman had no prior convictions, according to Maidstone Crown Court, and his company would fold without him.

