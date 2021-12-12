In an unprovoked street attack, a young woman was severely assaulted by a teenage gang.

In an unprovoked street attack, a young woman was severely beaten by a teenage gang.

Police are looking for five teenagers who approached and seriously assaulted a woman on the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Police are looking for a gang of teenagers who assaulted a young woman in Clydebank in a “vicious and unprovoked attack.”

Around midnight on Sunday, December 12, the 26-year-old victim was walking down Hawthorn Street with a friend when she was approached by a group of five men.

She was assaulted by the men, who were described as being around 17 years old, and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Officers are currently on the lookout for the perpetrators.

One wore a dark jacket and a black beanie hat and stood about 5 feet tall with brown hair.

The other three were dressed in dark clothing, with one wearing a luminous pink top and dark bottoms.

“This was a vicious and unprovoked attack, and we can only be thankful that the injuries were not more serious,” said Detective Constable Imran Abuzar of Clydebank CID.

“We are aware that there were a number of people and motorists in the area at the time of the incident, so we are requesting that anyone who witnessed the attack or believes they saw a group of men matching the descriptions come forward.”

“Anyone with information should call 101 and mention incident 0024 from December 12th.”

If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”