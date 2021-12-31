In an unusual weather phenomenon, fish rain down from the sky in Texarkana, Texas.

In a bizarre weather phenomenon in Texarkana, Texas, fish rain down from the sky.

A TEXAS CITY is experiencing some unusually wet weather as the year comes to a close.

On Wednesday, residents in Texarkana were surprised to see fish fall from the sky due to a bizarre weather phenomenon.

On Wednesday afternoon, a normal rainstorm turned bizarre when residents saw fish fall from the sky and land in their own front yards.

Despite the fact that the bizarre storm happened quickly, countless photos and videos of it were uploaded to the internet as residents discovered fish in yards and parking lots all over the small town.

This phenomenon has been dubbed “animal rain” by the National Geographic Society, and reports of it date back to ancient civilization.

In a Facebook post, the City of Texarkana explained, “Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth.”

“Then they’re dumped on top of the rain.”

According to KHOU11, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Thursday that no nearby waterspouts were reported during the storm.

There were also reports of falling fish in a city across the Arkansas state line.

“I guess if you live long enough, you get to see a lot of stuff,” a local said on YouTube.

“Today I saw fish that had been dumped after a rainstorm, which I had never expected to see.”

Residents of Texarkana were encouraged to post their fishy photos on the city’s Facebook page.