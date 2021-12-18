In Ankara, a UN Libya mission delegation and Turkish officials meet.

According to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, a UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) delegation and Turkish officials met in the capital Ankara on Friday.

The meeting took place at the request of the 5(plus)5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC), according to a written statement from the ministry.

“During the meeting, the 5(plus)5 JMC provided information on the Geneva Action Plan, which was released on Oct.

8. in the year 2021

“Further steps to establish peace, stability, and security in Libya were also discussed,” according to the statement.

The importance of continuing contributions and efforts towards peace, welfare, and stability in Libya were also emphasized during the meeting, as were the historical ties and close relations between Turkey and Libya.

Since Muammar Gaddafi’s overthrow in 2011, Libya has been torn apart by civil war.