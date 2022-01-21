In a’suicide note’ in a notebook, Brian Laundrie admitted to killing Gabby Petito and using texts to keep her alive.

Brian Laundrie admitted to killing Gabby Petito in a notebook in a’suicide note’ and using texts to make it look like she was still alive.

The FBI has revealed that Brian Laundrie confessed to killing Gabby Petito in his notebook and used fake texts to deceive the cops.

The statement came just one day after Brian and Gabby’s families reached a settlement over the couple’s possessions.

The FBI currently has the notebook found by Laundrie’s body at the Carlton Reserve on October 20, 2021.

The FBI claimed in its statement that “a review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr.

Ms. Laundrie is being held responsible by Laundrie.

“The death of Petito.”

It also revealed that after Gabby died, she and Brian’s phone exchanged several messages.

“Both the timing and content of these messages point to Mr.

Laundrie tried to fool the cops by claiming that Ms.

Petito was still alive, according to the statement.

Laundrie’s parents will not be charged in Gabby Petito’s murder, according to her family attorney, who stated that there is “no doubt” her fiance killed the vlogger.

According to the FBI, “no other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito” were identified during their investigation.

Gabby’s family had chastised Roberta and Chris Laundrie for failing to assist the FBI in their investigation into her disappearance.

“Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families, and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them,” said Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney.

“With today’s closure of the case, we can only hope that each family can begin to heal and move forward, finding peace in and with their children’s memories.”

Gabby and Brian, may you both rest in peace.”

Gabby’s family attorney said in a statement before the FBI released the statement, “We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case.”

“The FBI’s collection of facts and information leaves no doubt that Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby.”

According to the filing, Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a petition in Sarasota County court on December 8 to be granted access to their son’s belongings, which include two bank accounts totaling (dollar)20,000.

However, Bertolino stated that the notebook would not be given to the Laundries.

Bertolino told Fox News, “The petition is simply to administer his estate, which is primarily the bank account.”

“Law enforcement returns property in a separate manner.”

The public is hoping that the notebook will shed some light on Laundrie’s final weeks before his suicide in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Reserve…

