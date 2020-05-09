in authoritarian regimes, “there is an opportunism” of the leaders to “exploit the opportunity to harden their power”, underlines a former ambassador

Michel Duclos, former French ambassador to Syria, special advisor to the Montaigne Institute, examines on Franceinfo how leaders like Donald Trump, Vladimir Poutine or Jair Bolsonaro have managed the Covid-19 coronavirus health crisis.

In authoritarian regimes, leaders show “opportunism “ by exploiting the coronavirus crisis “to harden their power“Michel Duclos, former French ambassador to Syria, special advisor to the Montaigne Institute, explained on Saturday May 9 on Franceinfo. Quoting Donald Trump, Vladimir Poutine or Jair Bolsonaro, Michel Duclos says that with them, there is the will to “prioritize the economy over health, so prosperity rather than people’s lives“Faced with the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, these leaders “who are wary of the state apparatus“are in a posture where”we don’t listen to the experts“, which is “harmful to fight the pandemic”.

franceinfo: How are authoritarian regimes managing the coronavirus crisis? Are they taking advantage of this to impose new restrictions?

Yes and no. There are effective dictatorships, others which are not effective, just as there are democracies which succeeded, others which did not succeed. But despite everything, among the authoritarians, there is a kind of pattern that emerges, first with a form of denial to begin with, then an exaggeration in the measures of repression. Finally, there is an opportunism, that is to say a desire to exploit the opportunity to harden their power or to extend the influence of their country abroad. In the case of Putin, it was an opportunity, on March 10, to carry out a sort of constitutional putsch by obtaining from the Duma the right to stand for re-election twice, when he had said that he would not do so. never at the end of his current mandate in 2024. So he surreptitiously enters the club of presidents for life. In the case of Trump, even if we are in a democratic regime, unlike Putin, there are also authoritarian instincts. He will try to lead the battle by designating China as the main culprit and accusing his opponent for the next presidential elections, Joe Biden, of being pro-Chinese. One of the characteristic features which unites the characters, but which also unites Bolsonaro or others, is to give priority to the economy over health, therefore prosperity rather than people’s lives. At Poutine, this was admitted at times, with the reluctance to move to confinement, because people still had to be able to work. At Trump, it’s also admitted. His great concern, his great concern, is that the Americans will get back to work so that the economy will recover before the November elections.

Is there also a desire to practice the political of the ostrich in these regimes led by populists, which complicates the management of this pandemic?

Bolsonaro imitates Trump a bit. But in both cases, there is a form of denial. And then there is another characteristic aspect of the power of the populists, it is chaos. That is to say, these are people who distrust the state apparatus, who were elected because they are anti-system. And when you’re here anti-system, you don’t listen to the experts, you don’t want to practice the rules that scientists advise. This is what explains a lot in Trump, in Bolsonaro, these attitudes which seem completely illogical, counter-current, and harmful to fight against the pandemic.

Is there a risk, for certain opportunist regimes which would benefit from this crisis, of arriving at new dictatorships?

We will certainly witness, in any case, this is a point that must be watched, to a radicalization as we are currently seeing in Hungary, where Viktor Orban has acquired new powers and is taking advantage of this to liquidate what remains of the freedom of media. But it can also be observed in India, a very great democracy, where the power of Narendra Modi (Indian Prime Minister) takes advantage of it to accentuate the persecution of Muslims and transform his regime into what is called an ethnic democracy, where there is a majority that continues to vote, to the detriment of minorities. In the United States, there is a very worrying phenomenon. It is because now there is a doubt about the legality or the regularity of the presidential elections. If the president refuses postal voting, when everyone admits that it is necessary, this will introduce an element of doubt about the legitimacy of the elections.