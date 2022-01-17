Banks in Baghdad are targeted by explosions, injuring two people.

Two banks in Iraq’s capital’s Karrada district are targeted by sound bombs at the same time.

BAGHDAD is the capital of Iraq.

According to a security source, two banks in Iraq’s capital were bombed late Sunday, injuring two people.

Lieut. Col. Lieut. Col. Lieut. Col. Lieut. Col

adverb

The sound bombs hit a bank near the National Theater and another near Al-Wathiq Square, both in Karrada district, according to Ahmed Salim, the commander of Baghdad operations.

Material damage occurred on both banks.

Salim refused to divulge any details or information about the assailants.

Sound bombs were used in the attacks, according to the Iraqi government’s security media cell.