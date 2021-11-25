In Baltimore, a young boy is killed when he is struck by a train.

In Baltimore, a young boy is killed by a train.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland boy has died after being hit by a train.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the incident occurred on the tracks near the MARC station in West Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

The age of the boy could not be determined right away.

The boy was trespassing on the tracks near the station when he was struck, according to Veronica Battisti, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Transit Administration Police.

When the collision occurred, 443 was traveling south.

Traffic between Halethorpe and Penn Station was halted.

