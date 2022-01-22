In Baltimore, homicide is the leading cause of “unexpected” childhood deaths, according to a report.

Homicide is the leading cause of “unexpected or unusual” death among children in Baltimore, according to the city’s most recent five-year report on how children die.

According to the Child Fatality Review Report, there were 208 such deaths among children under the age of 18 in the most recent period ending in 2020, with the majority occurring among Black residents and other nonwhite groups.

The report is the sum of the findings of a panel of officials led by the health department who have met for years to discuss the circumstances of each death.

The report also outlines what steps are being taken or are being planned to reduce the number of fatalities.

“We continue to lose too many of our young people to violence and neglect as a city.”

Mayor Brandon M Scott said in a statement that “these are children and teenagers who will never be able to grow up and realize their full potential.”

In the five-year period, there were 69 homicides among children out of the 208 deaths.

In comparison, the city’s overall homicide count has exceeded 300 for the past seven years.

There were also 60 sleep-related deaths among the children, 40 accidents such as drownings, car accidents, and accidental shootings, 20 natural deaths due to undiagnosed illnesses and asthma, 12 undetermined deaths, and seven suicides.

Many prevention programs are already in place in the city, such as B’more for Healthy Babies, a long-running effort to reduce sleep-related deaths, such as sudden infant death syndrome.

Scott stated that he intends to expand the city’s violence prevention efforts, in part through funding from the American Rescue Plan.

In comparison to 2011-2015, when there were 236 deaths, the report notes a decrease in child fatalities in the most recent period.

However, city and health officials, as well as the nonprofit LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope, said that wasn’t enough.

“The death of a child is a sentinel event, symbolizing the worst-case scenario,” Dr.

Baltimore’s health commissioner, Letitia Dzirasa, made the announcement in a statement.

