In Baltimore on Monday, a restaurant manager was killed and a DoorDash driver was killed.

The general manager of a Little Italy restaurant was assassinated in Fells Point, prompting Baltimore Police to launch an investigation.

A 51-year-old grandmother was fatally shot during a robbery in Northeast Baltimore two hours later.

Chesley Patterson, 44, was shot around midnight in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue, according to police.

Medics took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died a short time later, according to police.

Patterson worked as the general manager of La Scala, a restaurant in Little Italy that was less than a half-mile away from where he was killed.

“The La Scala family was devastated last night by the senseless violence that took our beloved friend and General Manager’s life,” said a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Monday.

“Chesco, as we all knew him, was a warm, friendly, and familiar face to both staff and all who had dined with us over the last 17 years.”

“To all, he was a leader and an invaluable member of our family,” the post said.

Police responded to another shooting in Northeast Baltimore on the 3900 block of White Ave. in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood about two hours after Patterson was killed.

Medics pronounced Cheryl McCormack, 51, of Nottingham, dead at the scene, according to police.

McCormack, a grandmother and mother of three, was killed in what police described as a “bad robbery.”

Jim McCormack said his wife and another man were working for DoorDash, a delivery service, on Sunday night and Monday morning when their car broke down and they pulled over to the side of the road.

He claimed he spoke with the man who worked with his wife, who told him that two men attempted to rob them, and when Cheryl McCormack refused, one of the men shot her.

“It’s senseless to approach someone at that time of night, rob them, pull a gun on them for no reason, and shoot them,” McCormack said outside his Nottingham home on Monday.

“It’s pointless, and it needs to be stopped.”

McCormack and his wife had been married for 24 years but still lived together.

He described her as a pleasant, caring individual…

