In Bangladesh, a fire breaks out in a Rohingya refugee camp.

In Bangladesh, a fire breaks out at a Rohingya refugee camp.

Officials say that 8 fire units are dispatched to the scene to put out the blaze.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

On Sunday evening, a fire broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh’s southern district of Cox’s Bazar, according to an official.

Emadul Haq, a fire service official, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that eight units of the local fire service and civil defense rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

According to preliminary reports, dozens of Rohingya tents have been demolished, including some camp-based learning centers, according to Haq.

“We’re doing our best to put out the fire with the help of Rohingya residents,” he said.

Meanwhile, footage shared on social media indicates that the fire is rapidly spreading.

There have been no casualties so far.

The Bangladesh Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) official told Anadolu Agency, “Our team is closely monitoring the incident while fire service and other agencies are trying to control the fire.”