In Bangladesh, a massive fire swept through a crowded ferry, killing at least 39 people.

Associated Press writer ABDUR RAHMAN JAHANGIR

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, killing at least 39 people and injuring 70 more, according to officials.

Many passengers jumped from the ship into the freezing water to escape the fire.

According to fire officer Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, who led the rescue operation, it took 15 fire engines two hours to put out the fire and another eight to cool down the vessel.

After that, the ferry’s blackened hull sat anchored at the river’s edge.

Divers continued to search the waters as many worried relatives gathered on the banks.

The fire started around 3 a.m. on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers, many of whom were visiting family and friends for the weekend, according to officials.

“I was sleeping on the deck and awoke to screams and a loud noise,” survivor Anisur Rahman told reporters, adding that he saw smoke coming from the ferry’s back.

“Like many other passengers, I jumped into the freezing water of the river in the thick fog and swam to the riverbank.”

Rescuers recovered 37 bodies from the river, according to police officer Moinul Haque, while two people died on their way to the hospital from burn injuries.

The 70 people who were injured were all taken to the hospital, with some of them suffering from severe burns.

At a government medical hospital in Barishal, Bangladesh, a man consoles his relative who is unable to locate his 5-year-old son who was aboard a ferry that caught fire on Friday, Dec.

24th of January 2021

Niamul Rifat (AP Photo)

Ferries are a popular mode of transportation in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by 130 rivers, and accidents involving the vessels are common, with overcrowding and lax safety regulations being blamed.

The ferry was sailing from Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, to Barguna, about 155 miles south.

It caught fire near the end of the journey off the coast of Jhalokati district on the Sugandha River.

The fire could have started in the engine room, according to Bhuiyan.

The government formed two committees to investigate the fire and gave them three days to report their findings.

In April, 25 people were killed when a ferry capsized…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.