In Bangladesh, houseboat hotels are vanishing.

In Dhaka’s capital, only 5 floating hotels on the Buriganga River are struggling to serve low-income visitors.

Bangladesh’s capital is Dhaka.

Badsha and his friend Badal fled their low-income Badamtoli neighborhood in Bangladesh’s central city of Narayanganj for the capital Dhaka to earn a living and support their families, who have been struggling to survive due to financial hardship during the ongoing pandemic.

They found work as day laborers in a factory near Dhaka’s Buriganga River Port, and for sleep, they began staying in a houseboat floating hotel, which is the most cost-effective way to save money and then send the money to their families on a monthly basis.

“We paid 120 (Bangladeshi) taka (almost (dollar)1.40) each night for two seats (beds) at the Faridpur Muslim Hotel (boat),” said Badsha, an 18-year-old boy.

They can earn anywhere from 500 taka (approximately (dollar)5.82) to 1,200 taka (approximately (dollar)13) a day.

“We won’t be able to save money for our poor families if we spend more on living,” he explained.

Only five houseboat hotels remain in Dhaka.

Low-income people such as small business owners, day laborers, retail vendors, city hawkers, and other workers frequent these hotels.

Hotels with the best value

The Buriganga River’s floating hotels, which are probably the cheapest in the world, start at 40-60 taka (roughly 50-70 cents) per night, while a cabin costs 100-150 taka (roughly (dollar)1.16-1.75).

Almost every one of these five floating hotels has two levels, each with 50 to 60 seats or beds.

The hotel provides bed sheets, pillows, and winter blankets for those who rent a cabin from them.

According to hotel managers who spoke to Anadolu Agency, these hotels have been popular for a long time.

During British rule, their forefathers and foremothers established a floating hotel in Dhaka Sadarghat on the Buriganga Riverbank.

During the British colonial period, many officers would come to Dhaka to stay in these floating hotels and enjoy the pleasures of the water with their families.

However, the situation has deteriorated significantly, with the river becoming polluted and, as a result of the unsanitary surroundings, primarily low-income people using the service, they added.

Mr. Md.

Mustafa Mia, 50, is from the Faridpur district in the south-central part of the country.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.