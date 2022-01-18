In Bangladesh’s Rohingya refugee camp, 29 tents were destroyed by fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to an official.

Bangladesh’s capital is Dhaka.

An official said on Tuesday that a fire broke out at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp on Bangladesh’s southeastern coast, destroying dozens of tents.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, where more than 1.1 million Rohingya have sought refuge since August 2017, fleeing a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

“Police and firefighters responded immediately after the fire broke out at Camp 5 and were able to extinguish the fire within an hour,” said Mohammad Naimul Haq, a security official.

“At least 29 tents were completely destroyed in the fire, which did not result in any injuries or deaths.”

“The cause of the fire is still unknown,” he added.

“We were fortunate that we discovered a water source near the incident area; otherwise, the fire could have been as devastating as the one that recently left thousands of people homeless at the Cox’s Bazar camp,” the official said.

“We’re investigating the frequent fire incidents at refugee camps,” he said, adding that security forces have been beefed up at the camp since the incident.

On September 9, a massive fire engulfed Rohingya Camp, destroying thousands of shelters and displacing thousands of Rohingyas.

Large fires are a major risk in the camps, according to the UN International Organization for Migration.

On March 22, last year, the deadliest fire in one of the camps broke out, killing at least 15 people and completely destroying over 10,000 Rohingya structures and tents, including a large camp-based Turkish field hospital.