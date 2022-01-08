In behind-the-scenes photos from their wedding, Melania Trump looks unrecognizable as ‘Donald’s new bride.’

Throwback photos from behind the scenes at Donald and Melania Trump’s wedding show Melania Trump looking unrecognizable as “Donald’s new bride.”

MELANIA Trump looked completely different in photos from her 15-year marriage to Donald Trump.

In a lavish ceremony held in Palm Beach, Florida on January 22, 2005, she married the brash business tycoon.

Melania’s Dior gown took 500 hours to make and contained 1,500 diamonds and pearls.

She was featured on the cover of Vogue in February 2005.

Melania “was seated on the beach” for their wedding supper at Mar-a-Lago, according to a New York Times report, because it included 98 yards of white satin and the skirt was wide enough.

Knauss accessorized her gown with a white veil, jewels, and a white rose-filled hand bracelet.

Instead of a bouquet, the 34-year-old carried a set of rosary beads down the aisle.

Melania was given a Graff platinum emerald cut diamond ring for her wedding, which cost around £500,000 ((dollar)650,000).

The ceremony drew around 350 guests, and the couple’s wedding cost around (dollar)1 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melania wanted a “very creamy and white color palette.”

Bailey claimed the businesswoman requested roses, vernaculars, and orchids, among other flowers.

The star-studded event was attended by Rudy Giuliani, the then-mayor of New York City, Hillary Clinton, and music legend Billy Joel.

The brash New Yorker tied the knot for the third time in front of Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany.

According to the New York Times, boxing promoter Don King dubbed the event a “great American occasion.”

“It’s a royal wedding,” he explained.

It reminds me of the monarchy.

It’s something like King Henry or King Edward – it doesn’t matter because they have so many kings – would have.”

Meanwhile, as they walked back from the altar, the newlyweds appeared “pleased and very happy,” according to Joseph O’Neill of The New Yorker in 2016.

“Melania looked lovely, and the fifty-eight-year-old Donald – as a family friend, I was bound to refer to him and his wife by their Christian names, even if Donald reportedly liked being referred to as “Mr Trump” – looked uncharacteristically shy,” he said.

During a lavish reception at Mar-a-Lago, the couple enjoyed beef tenderloin and chocolate truffle cakes.

Trump wore a tuxedo and a white bow tie, while she wore a Vera Wang gown.

According to Vanity Fair, Melania met Donald at a fashion week party thrown by Paolo Zampolli, the owner of Metropolitan Models, in 1998.

After emigrating from Slovenia, she worked as a model in New York, while he…

