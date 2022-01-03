In Berks County, a father and son were arrested for a home improvement scam.

On Friday, a Delaware man and his son were arrested for attempting to defraud an elderly man in Longswamp Township, Berks County, out of (dollar)3,800 by claiming his chimney needed to be repaired.

Home improvement fraud, among other things, was charged against James Patrick Burke and his son.

Burke is suspected of attempting to defraud others in Berks and neighboring counties, according to state police in Reading.

The incident is being investigated by the police.

Anyone with information or who has had previous contact with Burke and/or similar home improvement fraud incidents should contact Trooper Max Seiler at the Pennsylvania State Police Reading Barracks at 610-378-4011 or [email protected]