In Brazil’s Ouro Preto, a landslide has destroyed a historic townhouse.

No one has been injured, but authorities are warning of more landslides.

NEW YORK

On Thursday, a landslide in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais obliterated a historic townhouse.

Although no one has been injured, authorities have warned that more landslides may occur.

The Fire Department had already evacuated the area prior to the incident.

The collapse of the hill is said to have impacted at least two historic mansions.

According to Brazilian news outlet O Tempo, the landslide occurred on Thursday morning in the historic center of Morro da Forca in the colonial city of Ouro Preto, as a result of recent heavy rains.

Ouro Preto is located in the eastern Brazilian Serra do Espinhaco mountain range.

According to the report, the incident occurred due to heavy rains, which have caused some areas of the city to lose power.

No casualties have been reported by the Civil Defense Department.

Authorities were already keeping an eye on the site because of the heavy rains that had been pelting the area since December.

So far, twenty-six people have reportedly died.

According to O tempo, a number of authorities, including the Military Police and military personnel from the Fire Department, were on the scene.