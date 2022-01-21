In Brian Laundrie’s notebook, what did he write?

The human remains discovered at a Florida reserve on Wednesday were identified as YouTuber Gabby Petito’s fugitive fiance, BRIAN Laundrie.

But, what about the notebook discovered near his body? Here’s everything you need to know…

Internet sleuths believe the 23-year-old’s journal will reveal information about his fiancée’s disappearance and death.

The notebook and bag will be “crucial evidence” in helping to solve Gabby’s murder, according to Neama Rahmani, a former assistant US Attorney and current president of the West Coast Trial Lawyers.

“Law enforcement discovered a backpack and notebook, which are important pieces of evidence.”

“Unless he was trying to plant evidence next to someone else’s remains to throw law enforcement off track,” Rahmani said, “it’s highly likely that those human remains they found belong to Brian Laundrie.”

“If the remains are those of Brian Laundrie, one of two things happened: he was killed by an animal or a person, or he killed himself.”

“It’s much more likely that he wrote something in the notebook about Gabby if he killed himself.”

According to 7News, a notebook “pointed to the possibility” of a suicide note, according to criminologist Casey Jordan.

The contents of the notebook have yet to be discovered.

“If this is Brian Laundrie, and if he died by his own hand, did he take the time to write out a note of explanation, maybe even regret?” Jordan told CNN.

“Something that would provide answers to people other than cops.”

There’s a good chance there’ll be a note if that notebook is there.”

Jordan speculated that the notebook could provide cops with “answers” as their investigation continues.

“That’s what people who commit suicide often do,” he continued, “they open up about everything so their family and friends know what they were dealing with before they died.”

During a brief search with the missing 23-year-old’s parents, police discovered the notebook and remains next to a backpack belonging to Laundrie at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near the Calton Reserve.

Brian’s father, Chris Laundrie, discovered a white plastic bag containing some of his son’s belongings in a clump of bushes next to a trail.

While traveling with Gabby Petito, Laundrie was seen carrying notebooks.

While exploring the Appalachian Trail in Georgia, Brian was tucked under some blankets next to a stream and appeared to be relaxing in a hammock.

A green spiral notebook with a handful of fine point ink pens was seen stacked on top of a paperback edition of Chuck Palahniuk’s Lullaby.

