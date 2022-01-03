In Burkina Faso, the EU has issued a warning about future displacement.

The European Union has issued a warning about future displacements in Burkina Faso.

According to the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, “non-state armed groups order civilians to leave villages or die.”

Following an attack on civilians last month, the EU warned on Friday that many people in Burkina Faso are on the verge of being displaced.

“Thousands of people are fleeing Titao and surrounding villages following a December 23 attack on a civilian convoy that killed 41 people,” the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations said in a statement.

The statement warned that more displacement is likely, blaming non-state armed groups for increasingly targeting civilians and telling them to “leave their villages or die.”

“Since early December, approximately 100,000 people have been forcibly displaced in the North and Center-North regions, on top of the 1,481,701 internally displaced persons (IDPs) already registered,” it added.

“Severe access constraints” are also hampered the humanitarian response to growing needs, according to the statement.

Burkina Faso, located in West Africa, is one of the Sahel countries that has been targeted by militants.

As of November, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported over 1.4 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and over 2.8 million people in food insecurity.

“The security situation in Burkina Faso remains tense, with a surge in forced displacements in the Center-North,” according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).