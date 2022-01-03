In California, a star of ‘The Office’ has been charged with DUI and hit-and-run.

STATEN ISLAND, NY — Comedic actor David Koechner, best known for his roles in “The Office” and “Anchorman,” was arrested on New Year’s Eve in Simi Valley, California, for an alleged DUI and hit-and-run, according to TMZ.

At approximately 5 p.m., Koechner was arrested and taken to the Ventura County Jail.

Photographers for the outlet spotted him pumping gas at a 7-Eleven on Sunday.

According to police sources, a driver, later identified as Koechner, was driving erratically and colliding with a street sign.

Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind in “Anchorman” were two of Koechner’s most famous characters, according to TMZ, “boozy party animals.”

In California, he has never been arrested.

In March, he’ll be back in court.