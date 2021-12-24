In California news, a boogie boarder is killed by a shark off the coast of Morro Bay on Christmas Eve.

Officials say a man died after being attacked by a shark while boogie boarding off the coast of a California beach.

On Christmas Eve, around 10.40 a.m., on a stretch of sand known as “The Pit,” the attack occurred at Morro Bay City Beach.

A fatal shark bite claimed the man’s life, and he died on the spot.

Officials from Morro Bay Harbor say signs have been placed throughout the area, warning beachgoers of the fatal attack.

For the next 24 hours, residents are not permitted to enter the water.

First responders say preliminary evidence suggests the man was bitten by a Great White shark, though this has not been confirmed.

The victim’s name and age have yet to be revealed.

There is currently no additional information.

There will be more to come…

