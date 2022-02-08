In California’s sewage, poop detectives discover a mysterious coronavirus.

In California’s sewage, poop sleuths discover a mysterious coronavirus.

— A mysterious COVID-19 virus lineage has been discovered in California’s wastewater system, containing a large and startling collection of mutations, proving that the fast-moving pathogen is still testing new survival strategies.

Surprisingly, the virus has only been discovered in poop, not in people.

UC Berkeley scientists first discovered it in an undisclosed community, and it has yet to cause illness.

There have been no new outbreaks as a result of it.

So, where does it come from, and should we be concerned?

However, it may be more transmissible or evasive due to a troubling constellation of genetic changes similar to those seen in the omicron variant.

What’s more bizarre is that very similar “cryptic lineages” — viral fragments with novel mutation patterns — have been discovered in the sewage of other cities, including New York City and St. Louis.

On Thursday, these findings were published in Nature Communications.

Similar discoveries have reportedly been made in other US cities but have yet to be published.

The California ancestors have only shown up infrequently so far.

It was discovered in just one of nine city and county wastewater sites screened by UCB scientists, who declined to reveal the specific locations.

Microbial ecologist Rose Kantor, assistant research engineer and project manager, who first detected it, said, “We saw it appear and then disappear, and then appear and then disappear.”

“As a result, we anticipate seeing it again.”

It could be incubating in someone with a weakened immune system who is confined to a care facility, according to one theory.

Perhaps this person has Long COVID and has been unable to fight it off, allowing the virus to persist in their body for months, mutating as it multiplies.

It could also come from virus-infected animals like rats, cats, and dogs.

Our city sewer systems are clogged with animal feces.

They contract COVID-19 in the same way that we do, and their immune systems force the virus to adapt as well.

There’s a fear that a mutated animal virus will resurface in humans.

None of these possible suspects would have flown from California to St. Louis.

New York City and St. Louis are two of the most popular destinations in the United States.

