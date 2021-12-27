In Canada, there are now over 2 million COVID-19 cases.

As the Omicron virus spreads, the number of people infected rises dramatically.

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread across Canada, the number of cases surpassed 2 million on Monday.

The Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which keeps track of virus cases around the world, put the number of cases in Canada at 2,005,105, with 30,215 deaths.

There were just under 160,000 active cases, with 1.8 million recovering.

As of the most recent figures available (Dec.), the total number of vaccine doses administered was 1.

According to Government of Canada statistics, the total number of people vaccinated was 66,577,577 million, with 29.4 million (or 77.2%) fully vaccinated.

The population of Canada is estimated to be around 38 million people.

Cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant have exploded, especially in the two most populous provinces.

For the fourth consecutive day, Ontario reported more than 9,400 cases.

On Monday, the number of cases in Quebec topped 8,000.

As hospitals and health-care workers battle the rising case count, public health officials are concerned that the numbers will overwhelm them.

Health-care workers are under attack, according to Paul-Emile Cloutier, president of HealthCareCAN, which represents research hospitals and regional health authorities.

“As they always do,” Cloutier said, “health professionals are stepping up once more to try to provide the care that patients require.”

“However, when they’re tired, they do it.”

They do it when they’re tired.

When they’re at their wit’s end, they do it.”

As the omicron variant takes hold and isn’t likely to let go for a long time, provinces are enacting new restrictions.

“I believe everyone agrees the numbers will rise,” he said.

Cloutier was supported by Abdu Sharkaway, an infectious disease expert at Toronto University Health Network.

“Unless very drastic measures are taken, it’s impossible for these numbers to slow down for at least the next three to four weeks,” he said.