In Canada, what aid for students and foreign workers?

Good news for foreign students and workers in Canada: like Canadian citizens, they will be eligible for the Canada Emergency Benefit. But beware, conditions apply.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers [canadiens] have lost their jobs since the start of the Covid-19 crisis ”, reports The Montreal Journal. As part of the measures announced recently to deal with the difficulties related to the closure of non-essential businesses and schools, the Canadian government created the Canadian Emergency Benefit (PCU) to, indicated The Duty, of “Compensate for a loss of income that occurred between March 15 and October 3”. Moreover, “We will have to confirm every month, for four months, to be still without income”.

This emergency benefit will be offered, for a maximum duration of sixteen weeks, in the form of a monthly check for 2,000 Canadian dollars (1,311 euros). To be eligible, explains The Montreal Journal, “A person must not receive any income for a period of fourteen consecutive days”. In addition, you must not have left your job voluntarily.

To a French family living in Canada since 2019 and whose two parents lost their job due to the Covid-19, the daily replied:

If you have won more than 5 000 dollars (3 276 euros) in Canada in the past twelve months and you have no income, you are eligible, even if you are an immigrant. ”

Visa extensions: Ottawa turns a deaf ear

Meanwhile, group of lawyers join voices of foreign students and temporary workers worried about their stay in Canada to call on the Canadian government “To act quickly, with humanism and compassion” to extend their visas.

“I find myself completely blocked and we can’t get any information from the government”, declare to Radio-Canada Frenchman Clément Sageste, who has lived in Montreal for several years, whose study permit expires at the end of April and who lives in confinement due to the coronavirus.

The Quebec Association of Immigration Lawyers (Aqaadi) says their situation is far from unique across Canada and that there may be “Tens of thousands of foreign students and temporary workers threatened by the imminent end of a visa”.

For the moment, writing Radio-Canada, “The Trudeau government does not seem to respond wanting to respond positively to this request”, rather favoring an “implicit status” for these people. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spokesperson Nancy Caron explains:

A temporary resident who has requested an extension of their status is allowed to remain in Canada until a decision is made on their new application, even if their initial status expires while they are waiting for this decision.. ”

This is not a solution, replies the Aqaadi, who indicates that an extension request involves costs and documents to provide, which is far from ideal in the current circumstances.

Martin Gauthier