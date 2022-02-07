In Carmarthenshire, the Welsh capital of coziness, the cwtch culture is celebrated.

Embrace the cwtch culture in Carmarthenshire, the Welsh capital of coziness.

Carmarthenshire – the capital of all things cosy and the ideal winter minibreak destination – is Wales’ answer to Danish hygge.

Going somewhere with the express purpose of hibernating may appear to be a contradiction in terms, but it’s exactly what I need this winter.

Where better than Wales, home of the cwtch, to learn how to relax in cosy comfort?

The word, which has no direct English translation, is best described as a cross between a warm embrace and a safe hiding place (and, as one proud Welsh speaker informs me, those in the know write it with an “s” – so cwtsh).

It’s Wales’ answer to hygge in Denmark and cosagach in Scotland.

In my experience, there are three key elements to a good cwtsh: first, a comfortable place to rest your bones; second, good food and drink; and third, some aspect of the natural world to enjoy.

Carmarthenshire – best known as the “garden of Wales,” where several cwtch minibreak itineraries have been devised – is a home to all of these, as well as a population who could teach me more about the Welsh language.

Glangwili Mansion, a BandB in the remote town of Llanllawddog, embraced by the Gwili Valley and just on the edge of the Brechfa Forest, is where I start my journey.

It has spacious, warmly decorated rooms, excellent cooked breakfasts, and a stargazing cabin on the grounds that can be reserved for a private dinner with a barbecue.

Linda and George (and Willow the cockapoo) are knowledgeable about the area’s history and can point me to forest hikes, castles, and pubs.

They’ve renovated and run a number of hotels in the area, including one in Laugharne, on Wales’ south coast, which was once home to Dylan Thomas, one of the country’s most beloved sons.

Locals have told many stories about George, including one about an unscrupulous character who would sell any used dartboards he could find as if they belonged to the poet himself.

I feel the need to exert myself before I can earn the cwtsh treatment, so I go for an early morning walk up a trail opposite the BandB. There’s a hike for every ability level, for the more adventurous Carmarthenshire.

