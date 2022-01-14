In central Pennsylvania, a new ‘rage room’ has opened.

In central Pennsylvania, a new ‘rage room’ facility has opened.

Have you had a particularly trying week and want to unwind?

In York County, there’s a new rage room where you can do just that.

At 4350 North George St., Rage and Release is now open.

East Manchester Township has an extension.

Three rage rooms are available within the facility.

On its website, the company claims that “our rage room is designed to provide an opportunity for individuals to experience a release of emotion by smashing breakable items.”

Glassware, lamps, small electronics, and flat screen televisions are just a few of the items that can be broken.

The company’s basic package, which costs (dollar)27.99 per person and includes 20 breakables and 20 minutes of “Rage Time,” is for one to three guests.

Other packages provide discounts to a larger number of people.

If guests purchase the company’s ultimate package, which includes 30 minutes in the rage room, 60 items, and one large item, they can use a sledge hammer.

‘Participants will receive an e-mail with a photo of their experience.

You can also make your own plate in one of the rage rooms to keep or smash.

A minimum of 12 years old is required for participation.

Guests can sit in the lobby and watch other people break things on television.

What can you do after you’ve broken everything?

Rage and Release, on the other hand, has two sensory rooms that are “designed for active engagement andor decompression,” according to the website.

In a news release, the company said, “Our business offers a sensory release through the use of aromatherapy, lighting, visuals, and music to suit your favorite genre.”

The sensory approach is based on co-owner Denise Wagner’s special education background, according to the company.

Guests can book a package that includes both the rage room and the sensory room, or just the sensory room.

In addition, there is a private party room.

It’s also a family-run business.

“Our daughter, Alli, wanted to make a release plate as a family and then break it to let go of hard times during the pandemic,” said majority owners William and Denise Wagner in a news release.

The two Wagners…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.