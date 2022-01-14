In central Pennsylvania, a new selfie museum has opened.

A new selfie museum has opened in central Pennsylvania.

Another selfie museum has opened along Route 22 for those looking for the ideal backdrop for a good selfie.

Selfie City Museum, located at 7795 Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township near West Hanover Elementary School, opened late last month.

Photo booths with colorful backdrops and oversized props are available at Selfie City Museum, where visitors can pose for photos or create videos to share on social media. There are over 20 photo opportunities, including a magazine cover, an oversized chair, and a garden backdrop.

In addition, there is a 360-degree photo booth.

Visitors who want to change into different outfits can do so in the museum’s changing rooms.

Private functions, such as birthdays, bachelorette parties, and corporate events, can be held at the facility.

The 360 photo booth at Selfie City Museum can also be rented.

(Picture provided.)

From 3 to 8 p.m., the museum is open.

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Today is Sunday.

Reservations are encouraged but not mandatory.

There are no restrictions on the age of those who participate.

At all times, children under the age of thirteen must be accompanied by an adult.

Raquel Harvey and Deana Rickards are the owners of Selfie City Museum.

Before being occupied by Drayer Physical Therapy and Selfie City Museum, the facility was built in 2020.

Drayer’s clinic opened in June.

Instagram museums are also known as selfie museums.

In the Harrisburg area, a new selfie museum has recently opened.

The Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township welcomed Selfie Safari last year.

