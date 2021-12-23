In central Pennsylvania, AAA opens its first’mobile branch’ in North America.

If you live in Lancaster, you won’t have to travel far to get your passport photos.

On December 1, AAA Central Penn opened a “mobile branch” in Lancaster.

a)

Notary services, department of transportation assistance, map and tour book delivery, theme park ticket delivery, and foreign currency orders are all available through AAA Central Penn’s new mobile member service van.

According to officials, this is the first time any AAA club in North America has used this method of service delivery.

Within a 10-mile radius of Lancaster, AAA Central Penn’s new van will assist its members.

Over the next few years, AAA Central Penn intends to expand its mobile services across the region.

In a news release, AAA Central Penn president and CEO Jodie Daubert said, “Being able to provide a comprehensive array of AAA products and services through a mobile, ‘We Come to You’ manner is an important step in our effort to continually improve our member experience.”

“We’re already known for providing roadside assistance and car battery service, so offering our in-branch member services via a mobile model seemed natural.”

Ronnie Burgess, the mobile member service manager, is a long-time AAA employee who previously worked as the James Street branch manager in Lancaster.

Daniel Urie can be found on Twitter as @DanielUrie2018 and on Facebook as @DanielUrie2018.