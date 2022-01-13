In central Pennsylvania, another indoor trampoline park is set to open.

In York County, they’ll soon be having a good time and jumping off the walls.

Gabe’s Plaza, 1200 Greenspring Drive in Springettsbury Township, will be home to Fun City Trampoline Park.

The company leased 32,200 square feet of space for ten years.

Fun City is a trampoline park that is located inside a building.

Between Planet Fitness and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, it will be located.

Gabe’s anchors the 182,330-square-foot shopping center, which has about 20 tenants.

The real estate transaction was completed by Arlene Gray of LMS Commercial Real Estate.

