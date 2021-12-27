In China, the number of cases of Coronavirus has risen to a 20-month high.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased in the city of Xi’an in Northwestern China.

On Sunday, China’s coronavirus tally surpassed a two-decade high, as the country’s infection rate has risen steadily in recent weeks.

This comes as people prepare to return home for the New Year holidays and Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics.

According to the latest data from the National Health Commission (NHC), the Chinese mainland reported 162 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to state-run Xinhua News.

This was the most cases in over a year and a half.

According to the NHC, 152 of the total cases were reported in Xi’an, the capital of northwestern Shaanxi province, which was the epicenter of the latest outbreak.

In the wake of an increase in coronavirus cases, the city has been under lockdown since last week.

Xi’an, located 901 kilometers (560 miles) from the Olympic venue, saw a spike in virus cases over a hundred on Sunday, bringing the total to 500 in recent weeks.

Nearly 29,000 people are being held in hotel quarantine, according to officials.

Since the first case was reported in December, Xi’an’s health authorities are conducting their third round of mass testing.

Millions of people are expected to return home and visit tourist attractions during the holiday season, further complicating the situation.

Over 3,500 schools have been closed, affecting over 2 million students and staff. Public transportation, including flights and trains, has been shut down.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, according to the NHC.

As of Sunday, China’s mainland had confirmed 101,277 COVID-19 cases, with 4,636 deaths.