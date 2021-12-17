In China’s Shanxi province, 20 trapped miners have been rescued.

In Shanxi Province, China, 20 trapped miners were rescued.

Seven people have been apprehended by law enforcement for allegedly illegal coal mining.

Local media reported on Friday that all 20 people trapped in an illegal coal mine in China’s Shanxi province due to flooding had been rescued.

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, the accident occurred at 11 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on Wednesday in the Duxigou Village, where 20 people were illegally mining underground.

Rescue teams rescued 20 trapped workers and transported them to hospitals, according to China Daily.

In the meantime, seven people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the illegal business.